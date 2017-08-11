MARTINSVILLE, Ind. – School bus drivers in Martinsville expressed concern to the district superintendent Thursday stating they felt their new bus routes were unsafe for students.

With more than 5,000 students attending school in the district, drivers said the new routes kept students on the buses longer and are unsafe.

“It’s the fact that we went from routes that were a half an hour to an hour if not more for these kids,” said Brandy Arthur who’s been driving for 18 years. “You were on a road by yourself at one point in time, and now we’re crossing paths with other buses.”

Drivers met with Superintendent Michele Moore about their concerns Thursday at the end of the school day.

“What I want is for it go back to how they had it before,” said Arthur. “It was safer, the kids weren’t on the bus as long and it’s not benefiting them any as far as the mileage or the fuel.”

District officials said bus changes will begin next week.

The district sent the following letter home to parents on Thursday: