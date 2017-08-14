Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Mosquitoes in a Noblesville park tested positive for West Nile Virus this week.

The samples were collected in Dillon Park by the Indiana State Department of Health, but officials said there has been no reports of humans infected in Noblesville.

“To be safe, all residents are encouraged to use bug spray when outdoors,” said Mayor John Ditslear. “The city and county are taking all steps to remove mosquitos through larvicide, spraying and monitoring.”

The Noblesville Street Department has started checking ponds in the area and the Noblesville Parks and Recreation Department is looking for standing water inside the park.

“We’ve received so much rain that large standing water is not getting stagnate where mosquito larvae are hatching. It could come from smaller areas like watering cans or puddles,” said Noblesville Street Commissioner Patty Johnson. “Since we began larvicide, we’ve had less issues with mosquitos. Catching them before they hatch is the best option.”

Health officials recommend the following tips to keep mosquitoes away:

• Discard old tires, tin cans, ceramic pots or other containers that can hold water.

• Repair failed septic systems.

• Drill holes in the bottom of recycling containers left outdoors.

• Keep grass cut short and shrubbery trimmed.

• Clean clogged roof gutters, particularly if leaves tend to plug up the drains.

• Frequently replace the water in pet bowls.

• Flush ornamental fountains and birdbaths periodically.

• Aerate ornamental pools, or stock them with predatory fish.

West Nile Virus can cause West Nile fever, a mild form of the illness, which can include fever, headache, body aches, swollen lymph glands or a rash.

