Most of Indianapolis is unhappy to see potholes. Not Lindsey Lewis.

INDIANAPOLIS -- Lindsey Lewis might be one of the few people in Indianapolis who smiles when he sees a pothole

Lewis has owned ACI Asphalt & Concrete near the intersection of 30th Street and Emerson Avenue for more than 20 years. He's been in the asphalt business for more than 40 years.

All that time has given him a different perspective on the hundreds of potholes appearing right now on Indiana's roads.

"Most people see chuckholes. I see $100 bills," Lewis said.

Lewis and his 32 employees are already in full gear filling in potholes around the city. His company serves commercial clients and residential associations.

In any given week during the winter, Lewis says his company will fill 75 to 100 potholes. That number increases as the winter weather intensifies.

As of the writing of this article, the Indianapolis Department of Public Works' pothole tracker has received more than 1,000 pothole reports from around the city.

If you'd like to report a pothole, or get information on how to file a reimbursement claim, we've got everything you need to know right here.

We asked Lewis if his friends give him a hard time about his gleeful attitude toward potholes.

"Not really," he said. "And I laugh all the way to the bank."