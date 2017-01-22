Motorcycle crash kills one person on north side

Victoria T. Davis
5:45 PM, Jan 22, 2017
Police confirmed the person died at a hospital.

INDIANAPOLIS – A person died following a motorcycle crash on the city’s north side Sunday evening.

Indianapolis police said the accident happened at the intersection of Kessler Boulevard West Drive and Fox Hill Drive.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital but later died there, officers said.

Investigators are still trying to find out how the crash happened. The name of the victim has not been released by police. 

