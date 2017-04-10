Motorcyclist killed after hitting 2 deer in Hancock Co.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. -- A 36-year-old Indianapolis man was killed Monday morning after he hit two deer with his motorcycle in Hancock County.

Police say Adam Curtis was traveling north on State Road 9 near County Road 500 South around 2 a.m. when he struck two deer that crossed the road.

He was thrown from his motorcycle, landing in the northbound lanes of SR 9. The motorcycle landed in a ditch.

A nearby homeowner heard the crash and came outside to help. According to the homeowner, Curtis was not moving when a semi hit him on SR 9.

The semi driver stopped at the scene and cooperated with police. There was no alcohol in his system.

Curtis was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet.