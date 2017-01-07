Muncie Central High School students hope to raise enough money for therapy dog

MUNCIE, Ind. – Students in Muncie are trying to find a new way to de-stress, but their plan may just include animals.

Muncie Central High School students are raising money for a therapy dog to help them, facility and staff relieve the stress of daily life.

Muncie Community Schools Supt. Steve Baule Gives found research shows therapy dogs have a calming and coping effect.

The students held one of the many donation drives during a school basketball game Friday night where students and game attendees got a chance to interact with several puppies.

“We’re getting the puppies socialized so they’re used to being held. I’m excited for them to get something to help them relieve the stress,” said Sabrina McKnight, school counselor.

The school will need to raise $11,000 for one therapy dog, with most of that money going toward training for the dog.

“Sometimes we need that understanding little soul that doesn’t judge us, doesn’t care what we look like or what we’re going through,” said Jessica Benz, therapy dog trainer.