Muncie program boards houses to combat blight

MUNCIE, Ind. -- A new program in Muncie is working to alleviate the city's abandoned house problem.

The Boarding Program began at the end of November, since then 27 properties have been secured in the city.

Right now, the houses that will be boarded up will not be scheduled for demolition. The city is still awaiting funding for that process. In the mean time, they're also trying to get property owners to comply with bringing those properties back up to code through the Unsafe Building Hearing Authority.

Through the program, a part-time crew works four days a week boarding up houses in the community.

If you know of a property that needs to be boarded and secured you can call the city’s property coordinator at (765) 747-4862