Muncie students to attend inauguration in Washington D.C.

MUNCIE, Ind. -- Dozens of central Indiana high school students are getting ready to go to Washington D.C. to witness history.

"It gives more substance to what I talk about in the classroom," teacher Mason Fulton said. "When you've been there and you've seen it and you've been a part of it, it makes it more real for the students and that's why I wanted to do this trip."

Senior Maggie Connolly is going on the trip, but she wanted somebody else to be sworn in.

"It was heartbreaking for me to see that result -- to realize I was not yet 18 and I could not yet participate in Secretary Clinton's movement," Connolly said. "I've looked up to her a lot growing up. Being able to see her there would have been a great honor, but President-elect Trump is who we have and I hope hears my voice."

All the students have matching gray inauguration sweaters and they will visit historic monuments in the days after the ceremony. Fulton took a trip to D.C. over the summer to prepare himself.

"I want to be able to say I was there," student Loren Rector said. "When people try to say this happened or that happened, but it really didn't, I can say not necessarily."

The trip begins Jan. 19.