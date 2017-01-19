New Castle family's 8-month-old dog shot and killed

NEW CASTLE, Ind. -- A New Castle family wants to know who shot and killed their 8-month-old corgi, Riley, on Sunday.

Melinda Hughes told Henry County sheriff's deputies that Riley and another dog got loose from their home in the 900 block of Radio Lane between 5:30 and 6 p.m.

Hughes and her daughter, Alexa, went to look for the dogs and found Riley shot in a nearby field.

They were going to take the corgi to an emergency vet in Anderson but the dog died before they were able to get there.

Alexa told the deputies that she heard three gunshots when she was driving around looking for Riley and they found the dog a short time later.

Melinda said the dogs got loose last week and animal control was called.

She said she did not know who made that call.

Deputies said they spoke with everyone on the south end of Radio Lane, as well as the people who called animal control. They all denied shooting the dog.

According to the incident report, deputies told the Hughes's that they are responsible for keeping their animals on their property.

However, the Henry County Sheriff said it is a crime to shoot someone's dog. If you see a stray or have problems with an animal, call animal control or the sheriff's department.