New changes may ease traffic troubles on Fall Creek Parkway

INDIANAPOLIS -- You may see congestion ease up along Fall Creek Parkway over the coming days thanks to more changes being made by the Indianapolis Department of Public Works.

Fall Creek has been the site of some major traffic back ups due to several construction projects in the area.

The previously closed center lane on Fall Creek (the lane that was marked with a red X) is open. There are now three westbound lanes and two headed eastbound between 30th Street and Central Avenue.

Starting Wednesday, you will be able to make a left turn from Fall Creek onto College Avenue.

Other road markers and detour signs will be put up in an effort to make the lanes more clear and better prepare you for what's ahead.

The changes will no doubt be good news for one driver we spoke with, "The traffic flow around the construction was annoying to begin with, but again this is a double whammy, with that closure... has been a major headache," said Andrew Anderson.

One of major projects affecting traffic along Fall Creek is the Central Avenue bridge which is closed and is due to be replaced. The project is expected to be complete in 2018.

Citizens Energy is also making major sewer improvements in the area.