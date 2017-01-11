New IMPD chief expected to be named today at noon

UPDATE: Mayor Joe Hogsett is expected to announce the new chief for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department today at noon.

This is a Breaking News UPDATE. The original story is below. It will be updated shortly.

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced the person who will serve as interim police chief for IMPD Saturday afternoon.

Deputy Chief Valerie Cunningham, who was named Deputy Chief of Patrol for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department in January 2016, will serve as the interim police chief, according to the department.

Her position will become effective at 5 p.m. Saturday. She is the first woman to lead the department in an interim position.

The decision was made a week following the announcement of IMPD Chief Troy Riggs' sudden resignation after serving in the position for one year.

Cunningham has not submitted herself as a candidate for permanent appointment as the chief at this time, and will serve in the Acting Chief role for up to 10 days as Mayor Hogsett conducts internal interviews among current IMPD leadership for a permanent chief.

I'm proud to serve the men & women of the IMPD and Indianapolis as acting @IMPD_Chief. Have a happy, healthy, safe, & peaceful New Year. — Chief Val Cunningham (@IMPD_Chief) December 31, 2016

Cunningham began her career in 1992 in the east district as a patrol officer in 1999. She attained the rank of sergeant and worked as an Internal Affairs Investigator, a district Narcotics Unit Supervisor, a Uniform Patrol Supervisor, and an Administrative Assistant to a Deputy Chief.

“I would like to thank the IMPD command staff and our entire police force for their professionalism during this leadership transition,” said Mayor Hogsett. “I plan to move quickly to appoint a permanent Chief of Police, and I am confident that this new leadership team will continue to make progress in our efforts to make Indianapolis neighborhoods safer.”

A native of Chicago, Cunningham has lived in Indianapolis for 28 years and has served with the department for 24 years.