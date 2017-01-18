New Indiana senate bill aimed at protestors causes controversy for local organizations

INDIANAPOLIS – Several groups in Indianapolis believe a new controversial state senate bill is designed to directly intimidate anyone from exercising their right to free speech.

Senate Bill 285 pushes for police to remove the gathering of 10 or more people blocking vehicular traffic. According to the bill it “requires a responsible public official to, no later than 15 minutes after the responsible public official learns of a mass traffic obstruction, dispatch all available law enforcement personnel with instructions to clear the roads of persons unlawfully obstructing vehicular traffic."

The bill is authored by Republican Sen. James Tomes, the same senator who also authored SB 15 that would allow physicians, individuals, and caregivers to use hemp to treat children with epilepsy.

Dominic Dorsey, founder of Don’t Sleep, a local organization said he feels as if the bill is a direct attack on his and other similar organizations.

“No one is unfamiliar with the resistance rally relating to the Donald Trump appointment, but let’s be honest, anytime there is any type of protest of civil unrest and individuals take to the streets, there is going to be 10 or more people gathered,” said Dorsey. “I think it’s ironic on the eve we’re celebrating Dr. King’s birthday, a person who marched in the streets across the Edmund Pettus Bridge, arm in arm, obstructing traffic, that we seek to make a law on top of another law to target protestors.”

Initially the bill was planned to be presented in front of the Indiana Senate Committee on Local Government Wednesday at 1:30 p.m., but was pushed back to a later time.