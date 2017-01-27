New technology: Indiana State Police can test drugs with a laser

INDIANAPOLIS -- The war on drugs is getting more dangerous every day, but a new piece of technology is helping officers deal with getting drugs off the street.

State police say because the look of drugs is constantly changing, it makes their job even more difficult. What used to be a powder can be a pill or a liquid, and trying to figure that out can prove to be a challenge without testing.

But it’s getting easier, thanks to TruNarc. The handheld device uses a laser to test pills, liquids, and powders and tells police exactly what they are. It can even test them through a bottle or a bag.

“You had to break the modules and shake them and get the colors and send them for the lab. Those tests were only specific for certain drugs. This machine, anything that’s listed in the library will test,” said Indiana State Police Trooper Nick Klingkammer.

Indiana State Police say these devices can help troopers quickly determine what something is during a traffic stop.

Right now, the department only has a few of these devices for the entire state, but state police are working on getting more so that they can better equip troopers in the field.