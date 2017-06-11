No arrests at downtown anti-Sharia march

“Attention all Muslims, avoid the downtown area,” the fliers read.
During Saturday's protest, people who support Islam stood behind the group with some holding signs. One read, "Refugees welcome Racists go home." The two groups spent time yelling at each other, with police between them keeping the peace.
"There is a lot of disrespect of rights for humans," said Brad Brewer, who supported the anti-Sharia Law protest. "Homosexuals are targeted. Things I don't support, I don't think any American supports."
Despite the arguments and tense atmosphere, a spokesperson with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said there were no arrests, and both sides were orderly.