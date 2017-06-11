No arrests at downtown anti-Sharia march

INDIANAPOLIS -- Two groups on opposing sides of a political issue gathered in front of the Indiana Statehouse Saturday, with police providing increased security in the area.

The group Act for America planned the march to protest Sharia Law in the United States.

Act for America has been designated as an anti-Muslim extremist group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

In the days before the protest, fliers posted around the city asked the Muslim community to stay away from downtown.

“Attention all Muslims, avoid the downtown area,” the fliers read.

During Saturday's protest, people who support Islam stood behind the group with some holding signs. One read, "Refugees welcome Racists go home." The two groups spent time yelling at each other, with police between them keeping the peace.

"There is a lot of disrespect of rights for humans," said Brad Brewer, who supported the anti-Sharia Law protest. "Homosexuals are targeted. Things I don't support, I don't think any American supports."

Despite the arguments and tense atmosphere, a spokesperson with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said there were no arrests, and both sides were orderly.

Watch video from SkyCam6 in the video below: