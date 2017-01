PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. -- An investigation is underway after an officer involved shooting in Putnam County early Friday morning.

Call 6 Investigates has learned that the shooting happened near US-36 in Greencastle. A medical helicopter was called to the scene. The condition of the person shot is not known at this time.

No word on whether or not any officers were injured.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.