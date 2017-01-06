Police: Man who died had medical issue before hitting Plainfield Correctional Facility building

Katie Cox
3:49 PM, Jan 5, 2017
10:06 PM, Jan 5, 2017

PLAINFIELD, Ind. -- One person is dead after a single-vehicle accident in Plainfield Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 700 block of Moon Road on the Plainfield Correctional Facility property sometime after 3 p.m.

According to the Plainfield Police Department the vehicle went off the road and struck the side of a maintenance building.

Police say the victim was a contract employee of the correctional facility. They believe a medical issue caused him to lose control of his vehicle. 

He was taken to Hendricks Regional Hospital where he later died.

