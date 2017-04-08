Man killed after car hits tree on Indy's west side, fiancee witnesses crash from the car behind him

INDIANAPOLIS -- A was killed after he hit a tree with his car on Indianapolis' west side Friday evening and police say his fiancee witnessed the crash from the car behind him.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. in the 2700 block of Country Club Road.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police say Zachary Miller, 24, was driving at a high rate of speed when he went off the road and struck a tree.

Miller was taken to Eskenazi hospital where he later died from his injuries. Police say his fiancee was in the vehicle behind him when the crash happened.

The accident remains under investigation by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.