One killed in accident on Indianapolis' southeast side

Katie Cox
7:22 PM, Jan 4, 2017
INDIANAPOLIS -- One person is dead in an accident on Indianapolis' southeast side, according to police. 

Officers were called to the area of Southeastern Avenue at South Hunter Road just before 7 p.m. Wednesday. 

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. No other information has been released. 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available. 

