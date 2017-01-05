One killed in accident on Indianapolis' southeast side

Clear
INDIANAPOLIS -- One person is dead in an accident on Indianapolis' southeast side, according to police.
Officers were called to the area of Southeastern Avenue at South Hunter Road just before 7 p.m. Wednesday.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene. No other information has been released.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.
