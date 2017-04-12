Man dies following small plane crash in Bartholomew County

HARTSVILLE, Ind. – A man died following a small plane crash in Bartholomew County Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies with the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office said the plane went down near 20950 E. 200 N. shortly before 1 p.m.

They believe the pilot was attempting to take off during the time the 1940s Temco Swift plane crashed.

Deputies said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

The pilot's name has not been released.