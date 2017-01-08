One person dead after two-vehicle crash in Carmel

Victoria T. Davis
12:27 PM, Jan 8, 2017
58 mins ago
CARMEL, Ind. – A person was killed in a crash in Carmel early Sunday morning.

Carmel police said the two-vehicle crash happened on 96th street between Gray Road and Randall Drive.

Police have not released the names of those involved in the crash or how the incident happened. 

