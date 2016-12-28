One person killed in accident involving semi, pickup truck in Bartholomew County

TheIndyChannel.com Staff
8:32 AM, Dec 28, 2016
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. -- One person was killed and another was injured following an accident Wednesday morning in Bartholomew County.

The Bartholomew County Sheriff's Department reported the accident at State Road 7 and 250 E around 6:30 a.m.

A semi and a pickup truck were involved in the crash.

The road is closed while authorities investigate.

No further details are available at this time.

