DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. -- Crews in Delaware County have responded to over 200 overdoses so far in 2017.

It’s a record you don’t want to beat, but Delaware County’s Emergency Management Director Jason Rogers said the 203 overdoses they have seen since January 1 puts them on pace to surpass last year’s 729.

Rogers said over two-dozen of those overdoses have been fatal, and he blames the county’s growing heroin problem for their rising statistics.

