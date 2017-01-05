Pedestrian hit, killed on Indianapolis' east side

Katie Cox
7:36 PM, Jan 4, 2017
INDIANAPOLIS -- A man has been hit and killed on the Indianapolis' east side, according to police.

Officers were called to the 8000 block of East Washington Road around 6:45 p.m Wednesday. 

Police say a man was walking across East Washington Street when he was hit. 

The driver is cooperating with police. No other information has been released. 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available. 

