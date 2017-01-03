Man dead in crash on Indy's east side

TheIndyChannel.com Staff
7:46 AM, Jan 3, 2017
13 mins ago
INDIANAPOLIS -- One man is dead after a vehicle crashed into a house on Indianapolis's east side.

The crash happened around 7 a.m., in the 2500 block of Brookside Parkway S. Drive. 

An officer on the scene said a man is dead, but it's unclear if he was the driver of the vehicle.

