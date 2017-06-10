Person killed in Carmel head-on crash

CARMEL, Ind. -- One person was killed early Saturday morning in a head-on crash in Carmel. Indiana.

The crash happened around 12:20 a.m., on U.S. 31 near the 146th Street overpass.

According to Lt. Joe Bickel of the Carmel Police Department, investigators believe a black Chevrolet Sonic was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of U.S. 31. It collided with a blue Dodge Ram pickup truck near the 146th Street overpass.

The driver of the Chevrolet was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver's identity has not been released.

The driver of the Dodge truck was not injured. No criminal charges are being sought.

CARMEL NEWS | Carmel organization gives the gift of water to those in poverty | Carmel cracks down on homeowners listing their property on Airbnb | Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard involved in accident in city-owned car | Indy, Carmel mayors respond to U.S. pulling out of Paris climate agreement