Person killed in Carmel head-on crash

CARMEL, Ind. -- One person was killed early Saturday morning in a head-on crash in Carmel. Indiana.
The crash happened around 12:20 a.m., on U.S. 31 near the 146th Street overpass.
According to Lt. Joe Bickel of the Carmel Police Department, investigators believe a black Chevrolet Sonic was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of U.S. 31. It collided with a blue Dodge Ram pickup truck near the 146th Street overpass.
The driver of the Chevrolet was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver's identity has not been released.
The driver of the Dodge truck was not injured. No criminal charges are being sought.