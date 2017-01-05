Person killed in crash on west side

TheIndyChannel.com Staff
5:47 AM, Jan 5, 2017
INDIANAPOLIS -- One man died and another was injured in a crash Thursday morning on Indianapolis' west side.

The crash happened around 4 a.m., near the intersection of Kessler Boulevard and Lafayette Road.

The passenger of the vehicle died, while the driver was hospitalized. Their condition is unknown,

Police have not said if the weather played a role in the crash.

