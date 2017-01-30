Person shot, killed on Market Street in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS -- A man was shot and killed in downtown Indianapolis early Sunday morning after a large fight broke out in front of the Bu Da Lounge on Market Street.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department found a male victim with a gunshot wound just before 3 a.m. in the 100 block of E. Market Street.

Emergency responders transported the victim to Eskenazi Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

IMPD homicide detectives say the incident started outside the Bu Da Lounge club on Market Street as the bar was closing. An argument began in a large group of people, and a single shot was fired, striking and killing the victim.

Video of the moments leading up to the shooting posted to Facebook shows dozens of people surrounding multiple fights involving mostly women.

Edited portions of that video can be seen in the video player below (NOTE: Some of the material is graphic in nature and viewer discretion is advised; the video was edited in part for content, but is chronological in order).

While some men tried to break the fight up, multiple other men could be seen on video holding up cellphones, presumably recording the events.

Several in the crowd can be heard laughing and cheering on the actions.

A single shot can be heard several minutes after the fights broke out and the crowd scatters. In the original raw video, the woman who filmed the fight says, “This is why you can’t go out in Indianapolis" moments before the shooting.

Comments on the original Facebook video that has been viewed more than 90,000 times reflect a similar sentiment of a frustrated community. Many people noted that "it's always something" in downtown Indianapolis, calling on people to "grow up."

The victim's identity has not yet been released pending notification of next-of-kin.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317)262-TIPS(8477). Information given via Crime Stoppers should be considered anonymous.

This was the second fatal shooting in four hours in the city overnight. Another man was shot and killed on the city's southeast side late Saturday night.

RELATED | Man shot, killed on city's SE side

MAP | 2017 homicides in Indianapolis