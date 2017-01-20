Peru plant announces plans to move 70 jobs to out-of-state facilities

PERU, Ind. -- Schneider Electric is planning to lay off 70 workers and move some of their production to their out-of-state facilities.

The company said they plan to complete the transition by the end of 2017.

The company said they will be moving that production from their northern Indiana plant to their existing facilities in Texas and South Carolina.

Schneider Electric is a Colorado based company that employs approximately 465 people at their Peru, Indiana facility.

The company acquired US clean energy product provider Renewable Choice Energy in a deal earlier this week.

Employees affected by the moves will be provided with full assistance, including severance pay, benefits and outplacement services, according to the company.