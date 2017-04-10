Petition against toll roads in Indiana gets 3.5K signatures

INDIANAPOLIS -- A movement to stop new toll roads in Indiana is gaining steam on social media.

The group, No Tolls Indiana, has nearly 3,000 likes on Facebook as of Monday afternoon.

An online petition has 3,500 signatures, according to the group.

State lawmakers are working to negotiate the final details of a major road funding proposal right now, including tolls on parts of I-65 and I-70.

Governor Eric Holcomb supports the toll idea but says he doesn't foresee any tolls on I-465 or around Indianapolis because he doesn't want local drivers to foot the bill.

No Tolls Indiana cites many reasons and studies for being against tolls in Indiana, such as: