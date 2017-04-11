PHOTOS: Good Samaritans alert family to apartment fire, help save dogs

TheIndyChannel.com Staff
5:10 PM, Apr 11, 2017

The good Samaritans helped firefighters find three dogs that were inside one of the apartments

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News