Plane makes emergency landing on US 31 in Kokomo

Plane makes emergency landing off US 31 in Kokomo
HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. -- A small plane made an emergency landing Tuesday on US 31 in Kokomo.
Authorities say no one was hurt when the plane touched down near Center Road.
The pilot said he could not make it to the airport.
A mechanic from the Kokomo Municipal Airport went to the scene, repaired the plane, and the pilot took off.
The FAA has been notified about the incident.
