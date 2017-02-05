Police chase ends in multiple-vehicle crash in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Ind. – A chase that began in Lawrence ended in a multiple-vehicle crash on the city’s east side Sunday morning.

Lawrence police said they attempted to stop the driver of a stolen vehicle near Pendleton Pike and I-465, but the suspect did not stop, leading to a lengthy chase around the city's east side.

The five-car crash included the suspect’s vehicle and four other vehicles at the intersection of 10th Street and Post Road around 10:45 a.m., Indianapolis Fire Department officials said.

A total of 10 people were involved in the crash, firefighters said. Four were transported to Eskenazi Hospital and six signed a waiver refusing treatment.

Police said the suspect lost one of their front tires during the chase, but continued to drive at 80 miles per hour.

Post Road and 10th Street was closed in all directions while Lawrence police and detectives investigated the cause.

Police said the suspect, who had a long list of felonies, was taken into custody.