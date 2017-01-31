POLICE: Mother stops to buy little girl donut, overdoses inside truck stop

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. -- A Delaware County mother was arrested after police say she overdosed while stopping to buy her little girl a donut.

Audra Carter, 31, is charged with neglect and driving with a controlled substance in her system.

Carter told police that she had stopped at the Gaston truck stop to buy a donut for her daughter. While she was inside the store, she collapsed from a heroin overdose while her daughter looked on.

Carter was taken to the hospital to be treated. She later told deputies that she purchased $40 worth of heroin and ingested it while her daughter was “sitting in her car seat” in the back of her SUV.

The little girl was unharmed and released to her father.