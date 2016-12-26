Police officers work to keep you safe on Christmas

Cloudy
When most people are home with their families for the holidays, police officers are protecting the community
INDIANAPOLIS -- Most people get to spend Christmas with friends and family.
But for some the work never ends, especially police officers.
Officer Jeff Patterson with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has enough seniority that he didn't have to work the holiday, but he chose to anyway to help out other officers.
Call 6 Investigates Paris Lewbel went along on patrol with Officer Patterson on Chrismas.
