Police officers work to keep you safe on Christmas

Paris Lewbel
8:47 AM, Dec 26, 2016

When most people are home with their families for the holidays, police officers are protecting the community

WRTV
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

INDIANAPOLIS -- Most people get to spend Christmas with friends and family.

But for some the work never ends, especially police officers.

Officer Jeff Patterson with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has enough seniority that he didn't have to work the holiday, but he chose to anyway to help out other officers.

Call 6 Investigates Paris Lewbel went along on patrol with Officer Patterson on Chrismas. 

WATCH PARIS' STORY IN THE VIDEO PLAYER ABOVE

 

 

 

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News