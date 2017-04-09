Four people involved in water rescue after boat overturns in White River

Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 60°
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Four people were involved in a water rescue incident along the White River in Noblesville Sunday evening.
Lt. Bruce Barnes of the Noblesville Police Department said the incident happened when a boat capsized in the water near SR 19.
Two people were able to get out of the water without assistance and police helped the remaining two people get to ground safely, Barnes said.
Police said no one was injured, but everyone was checked out at a nearby hospital to ensure they were OK.
Four teenagers armed with a rifle robbed a man near a west side park early Monday morning, according to a report filed with IMPD.
Shotgun blasts tore through the front of a Near Eastside home early Monday morning – destroying a window but causing only minor injuries.
Sunday brought us our warmest of 2017! The mild temps are going to stick around, but rain chances are also coming back.
Four people were involved in a water rescue incident along the White River in Noblesville Sunday evening.
A Russiaville man faces several charges, including stalking, after he was accused of threatening officers at…