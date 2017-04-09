Four people involved in water rescue after boat overturns in White River

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Four people were involved in a water rescue incident along the White River in Noblesville Sunday evening.

Lt. Bruce Barnes of the Noblesville Police Department said the incident happened when a boat capsized in the water near SR 19.

Two people were able to get out of the water without assistance and police helped the remaining two people get to ground safely, Barnes said.

Police said no one was injured, but everyone was checked out at a nearby hospital to ensure they were OK.