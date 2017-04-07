No weapon found at Terre Haute high school

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) -- Indiana State Police completed their search of a Terre Haute high school Friday afternoon and no weapons were found.

Police officers arrived to Terre Haute North Vigo High School armed before noon on Friday in search of a possible gunman. Students and faculty were instructed to take shelter immediately.

A bomb-sniffing dog was also brought in to the school to search for explosives. None were found.

Terre Haute is about 75 miles (120 kilometers) southwest of Indianapolis.

ISP EOD/and district troopers complete at THN HS...nothing found...all students-staff safe..Further questions go to THPD... — Sgt. Joe Watts (@ISPPutnamville) April 7, 2017

"All present indications point to this being a hoax." - Indiana State Police @dbursten in reference to the situation at Terre Haute HS — Meredith (@meredithjuliet_) April 7, 2017

To dispell any rumors, there is NO hostage situation at North High School. Students and staff are safe! All of our resources are being used — Officer Ryan Adamson (@THPDPIO) April 7, 2017

THPD is lead agency for threat at THN High School..Troopers assisting..No injuries..Remain calm and vigilant..direct inquiries to THPD.. — Sgt. Joe Watts (@ISPPutnamville) April 7, 2017

Still at Terre Haute North High School for the code red lockdown

No major changes in the situation large crowds gathered across Maple ave pic.twitter.com/eH0RYZKpnd — Austen Leake (@tribstarausten) April 7, 2017

Prayers go out to the Terre Haute North community... hope they find the shooter before anything goes wrong — Michelle Jenkins (@michelle_sftbll) April 7, 2017

Police entering Terre Haute North High School with Assault rifles pic.twitter.com/Y4ZiJqvh58 — Kyle West (@DJKyleWest) April 7, 2017