No weapon found at Terre Haute high school

Associated Press, Victoria T. Davis
12:13 PM, Apr 7, 2017
4:12 PM, Apr 7, 2017

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) -- Indiana State Police completed their search of a Terre Haute high school Friday afternoon and no weapons were found. 

Police officers arrived to Terre Haute North Vigo High School armed before noon on Friday in search of a possible gunman. Students and faculty were instructed to take shelter immediately. 

A bomb-sniffing dog was also brought in to the school to search for explosives. None were found.

Terre Haute is about 75 miles (120 kilometers) southwest of Indianapolis.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

