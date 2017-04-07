No weapon found at Terre Haute high school

Mostly Cloudy
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) -- Indiana State Police completed their search of a Terre Haute high school Friday afternoon and no weapons were found.
Police officers arrived to Terre Haute North Vigo High School armed before noon on Friday in search of a possible gunman. Students and faculty were instructed to take shelter immediately.
A bomb-sniffing dog was also brought in to the school to search for explosives. None were found.
Terre Haute is about 75 miles (120 kilometers) southwest of Indianapolis.
ISP EOD/and district troopers complete at THN HS...nothing found...all students-staff safe..Further questions go to THPD...— Sgt. Joe Watts (@ISPPutnamville) April 7, 2017
ISP EOD/and district troopers complete at THN HS...nothing found...all students-staff safe..Further questions go to THPD...
"All present indications point to this being a hoax." - Indiana State Police @dbursten in reference to the situation at Terre Haute HS— Meredith (@meredithjuliet_) April 7, 2017
"All present indications point to this being a hoax." - Indiana State Police @dbursten in reference to the situation at Terre Haute HS
To dispell any rumors, there is NO hostage situation at North High School. Students and staff are safe! All of our resources are being used— Officer Ryan Adamson (@THPDPIO) April 7, 2017
To dispell any rumors, there is NO hostage situation at North High School. Students and staff are safe! All of our resources are being used
THPD is lead agency for threat at THN High School..Troopers assisting..No injuries..Remain calm and vigilant..direct inquiries to THPD..— Sgt. Joe Watts (@ISPPutnamville) April 7, 2017
THPD is lead agency for threat at THN High School..Troopers assisting..No injuries..Remain calm and vigilant..direct inquiries to THPD..
Still at Terre Haute North High School for the code red lockdown
No major changes in the situation large crowds gathered across Maple ave pic.twitter.com/eH0RYZKpnd— Austen Leake (@tribstarausten) April 7, 2017
Still at Terre Haute North High School for the code red lockdown
No major changes in the situation large crowds gathered across Maple ave pic.twitter.com/eH0RYZKpnd
Prayers go out to the Terre Haute North community... hope they find the shooter before anything goes wrong— Michelle Jenkins (@michelle_sftbll) April 7, 2017
Prayers go out to the Terre Haute North community... hope they find the shooter before anything goes wrong
Police entering Terre Haute North High School with Assault rifles pic.twitter.com/Y4ZiJqvh58— Kyle West (@DJKyleWest) April 7, 2017
Police entering Terre Haute North High School with Assault rifles pic.twitter.com/Y4ZiJqvh58
Terre Haute North HS https://t.co/sNjWMC4LxI— Austen Leake (@tribstarausten) April 7, 2017
Terre Haute North HS https://t.co/sNjWMC4LxI
