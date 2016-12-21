Missing 80-year-old Fishers man found safe

Katie Cox
Dec 21, 2016
5:50 PM, Dec 21, 2016

INDIANAPOLIS -- Police in Fishers have located a missing 80-year-old man who went missing while walking his dog Wednesday afternoon. 

Police say Jack Terwilliger, who has dementia, went missing around 1:15 p.m. near the Walmart on 131st Street and Ambleside Drive.

Terwilliger was located around 5:30 p.m. Police have not released any details about his disappearance but say he is now safe. 

 

