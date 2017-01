INDIANAPOLIS – Anderson police and SWAT crews were called to a home Wednesday morning after they learned a wanted suspect was inside.

Police arrived to a home in the 2200 block of Halford Street around 9:50 a.m. hoping to lure the suspect out of the home. SWAT crews were called on standby in case the suspect did not come out of the home.

Officers said the situation was resolved peacefully and the suspect was arrested. SWAT crews were not needed on scene.