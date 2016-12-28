Police: Woman sexually assaulted outside her home Christmas night

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. -- Shelbyville police are searching for two men they say sexually assaulted a woman outside her home on Christmas night.

Police say they were called to Major Hospital early Monday morning just after midnight.

The victim told them that she had just gotten home from a Christmas gathering when two men came out from behind the bushes by her front door and assaulted her.

She told police that one of the men was about 6 feet tall and the second man was about average height.

The victim said the men tied her wrists and then cut her clothes from her shirt down past her knees before one of them sexually assaulted her.

She said she believes she was drugged because she woke up around 10:30 p.m. and was lying on the ground outside her home and went to the hospital.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Shelbyville Police Department at (317)-392-2511.