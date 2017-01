INDIANAPOLIS -- The majority of Hoosiers sampled in an informal poll on the RTV6 Facebook page support the executive order signed by Donald Trump that limits an immigration ban from seven majority-Muslim countries.

We asked our 370,000 Facebook followers if they supported the order, and out of more than 8,000 respondents, 60 percent said they support the president's actions.

The executive order, which was blocked late Saturday night after a federal judge issued a stay on the order, bars citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States for the next 90 days and suspends the admission of all refugees for 120 days.

Opponents of the order quickly decried it as a "Muslim ban," saying it was a policy that cuts against US values and America's image around the world as a sanctuary for those fleeing oppression.

But supporters of the ban, and Trump himself, insist it is not a Muslim ban.

"We will continue to show compassion to those fleeing oppression, but we will do so while protecting our own citizens and voters. This is not a Muslim ban, as the media is falsely reporting. This is not about religion -- this is about terror and keeping our country safe."

Below are some of the top responses to our poll from opponents and supporters. You can weigh in on our Facebook page here.