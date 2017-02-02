Police: Homemade explosive devices found at Plainfield apartment complex

Clear
The devices were found near a dumpster at an apartment complex in Plainfield
PLAINFIELD, Ind. – Several homemade explosive devices were found at a Plainfield apartment complex Thursday morning, according to police.
Officers were called to Lakeside at Walnut Hills apartments near SR 267 and Stafford Road around 9:45 a.m.
A trash collector found a bag with what appeared to be multiple homemade explosive devices inside near a dumpster on the property.
Several loud booms were heard when the devices were detonated by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department bomb squad.
IMPD, Plainfield police and ATF agents are investigating. No word on suspects or a motive at this time.
No one was hurt.
A portion of SR 267 was closed for a short time while the devices were detonated.
