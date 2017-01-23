Pothole Patrol: Seeking the worst of the worst

TheIndyChannel.com Staff
4:30 PM, Jan 23, 2017
3 hours ago

RTV6 Pothole patrol

RTV6 Pothole patrol

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

We're on the lookout for the worst of the worst of potholes around Indianapolis to help get them fixed. 

Check out what we've found so far in the map below so you can avoid them on your commute, and let us know where you're seeing bad potholes on the RTV6 Facebook page. 

READ MORE | How to report a pothole | MAP: There are SO MANY potholes in Indy

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News