President Trump's EPA freeze means a $200K grant for the old RCA plant is in limbo

INDIANAPOLIS -- The status of a $200,000 grant slated for the site of the former RCA/Thomson plant on the Near Eastside is up in the air after the Trump Administration instructed the Environmental Protection Agency to freeze all grants and contracts.

The Washington Post reported Tuesday that an email went out to EPA employees shortly after the inauguration Friday asking that "all contract and grant awards be temporarily suspended, effective immediately."

The EPA awarded Near East Area Renewal (NEAR) a $200,000 Brownfield grant earlier this month to fund cleanup and redevelopment plans for the former RCA/Thomson plant at Sherman Park.

The plant has sat abandoned for 20 years, becoming a magnet for crime and vandalism.

On Monday, the city of Indianapolis began demolishing the remaining structures on the site. A spokesman for Mayor Joe Hogsett's office said the EPA grant freeze won't affect the demolition, since that is being funded by a Community Development BLOCK Grant from the Department for Housing and Urban Development, in addition to funds from the Indianapolis Department of Metropolitan Development.

The mayor's office says it is "waiting to hear more information" about the status of the $200,000 Brownfield grant.

The site is one of three leading contenders for the proposed new Marion County Criminal Justice Center, along with the former Citizens Energy coke plant in the Twin Aire Neighborhood and a third site near the Indianapolis International Airport.

