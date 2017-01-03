Problem with valve caused plane carrying Butler basketball team to make emergency landing

INDIANAPOLIS -- A problem with a valve caused the plane carrying the Butler men's basketball team to make an emergency landing in Pittsburgh last Thursday.

Officials at Via Air say a valve in the plane's pressurization system malfunctioned and stayed open, instead of closing as it normally should.

Passengers said the plane lost cabin pressure during the flight to Indianapolis from New York. The plane dropped 20,000 feet in a matter of minutes.

The basketball team stayed in Pittsburgh overnight and took a charter bus home to Indianapolis on Friday.

The plane is still being repaired in Pittsburgh and is expected to fly again later this week.