Problem with valve caused plane carrying Butler basketball team to make emergency landing

Cloudy
HI: 36°
LO: 17°
HI: 22°
LO: 15°
HI: 19°
LO: 9°
Airline officials say a valve in the pressurization system malfunctioned causing the plane carrying Butler's men's basketball team to make an emergency landing last Friday
Butler Bulldogs arrive home after their plane was forced to make an emergency landing last week
INDIANAPOLIS -- A problem with a valve caused the plane carrying the Butler men's basketball team to make an emergency landing in Pittsburgh last Thursday.
Officials at Via Air say a valve in the plane's pressurization system malfunctioned and stayed open, instead of closing as it normally should.
Passengers said the plane lost cabin pressure during the flight to Indianapolis from New York. The plane dropped 20,000 feet in a matter of minutes.
The basketball team stayed in Pittsburgh overnight and took a charter bus home to Indianapolis on Friday.
The plane is still being repaired in Pittsburgh and is expected to fly again later this week.
A 3-year-old boy may have been the one who shot his 5-year-old sister last Saturday, according the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department
Four teens involved in a fig ht at Castleton Square Mall the day after Christmas could be charged as juveniles in connection…
A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday night on Indianapolis' northwest side.
Temps tumble into teens by Wednesday morning.
A problem with a valve caused the plane carrying the Butler men's basketball team to make an emergency landing last Friday.