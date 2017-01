INDIANAPOLIS -- You could legally rescue a dog from a hot car if a new proposed bill becomes law.

Rep. Tony Cook (R) introduced House Bill 1085, which would give people immunity for rescuing pets from hot or cold vehicles.

As it stands now, you could be sued or even arrested for forcing your way into a car for an animal.

If it becomes law, you could force your way into a vehicle to rescue a trapped animal -- as long as certain conditions are met. Those conditions are:

The animal must be considered a pet, and not livestock. There is a long list of "livestock" animals under Indiana law, like cattle, swine, sheep, horses, goats, poultry bison and rabbits.

You must believe the animal is in imminent danger if it stays in the vehicle. This could be from extremely hot temperatures or extremely cold temperatures.

The door must be locked and forcing your way into the vehicle is the only way to get the animal out.

You call 911 or attempt to contact a police officer, firefighter, animal control officer or emergency responder before forcing your way into the vehicle.

You don't use any more force than necessary to enter the vehicle and get the animal out.

You stay with the animal until authorities arrive.

Cook kept learning about incidents where animals died in hot vehicles. He researched the law, and learned more than 20 other states have similar laws that give immunity for rescuing animals.

"It's an agonizing way to end a life, in an overheated car or one with below zero temperatures," Cook said.

Also part of the bill is a new law: Anybody who confines an animal in a vehicle and leaves the area, putting it in danger would be committing a Class C infraction.

One of Cook's colleagues from across the aisle, Rep. Linda Lawson (D), has volunteered to help champion the bill, Cook said. Lawson has a 24-year history of law enforcement with the Hammond police department.

Another factor that pushed Cook to introduce the bill is his experience with his own dog.

Cook has a 3-year-old Weimaraner named Franz that he takes with him to hunt in Brown County, Indiana.

"I have a personal affinity for cats and dogs," Cook said.