Protestors gather at the Indianapolis airport in opposition of Pres. Trump's executive order

INDIANAPOLIS -- Dozens of protestors gathered at the Indianapolis airport Sunday afternoon in opposition of President Donald Trump's executive order that limits entry into the U.S. from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Speakers at the rally included Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-IN), multiple faith leaders and a representative from the American Civil Liberties Union, the organization that filed suit against President Trump's executive order forcing a stay on the order.

Chants of "No hate, no fear, refugees are welcome here!" and "We won't go back!" rang out throughout the rally.

Themes of the protest included a call to uphold the constitution in which attendees repeated the presidential oath, tales of sanctuary for families of immigrants and a stance to look forward rather than going back to a time when rights were available to fewer people in the country.

The protest, which was originally schedule to go from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., but organizers announced just before 6 p.m. the airport was at capacity and that the group had to disperse.

You can watch the full rally in the video player below.

READ MORE | Court halts President Trump's immigration ban | Pence was once opposed to 'Muslim ban' rhetoric; how did he get here? | Trump defends his executive order despite stay