Protestors gather at the Indianapolis airport in opposition of Pres. Trump's executive order

TheIndyChannel.com Staff
5:36 PM, Jan 29, 2017
A large crowd put the airport at capacity to protest President Trump's latest executive order

INDIANAPOLIS -- Dozens of protestors gathered at the Indianapolis airport Sunday afternoon in opposition of President Donald Trump's executive order that limits entry into the U.S. from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Speakers at the rally included Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-IN), multiple faith leaders and a representative from the American Civil Liberties Union, the organization that filed suit against President Trump's executive order forcing a stay on the order.

Chants of "No hate, no fear, refugees are welcome here!" and "We won't go back!" rang out throughout the rally.

Themes of the protest included a call to uphold the constitution in which attendees repeated the presidential oath, tales of sanctuary for families of immigrants and a stance to look forward rather than going back to a time when rights were available to fewer people in the country. 

The protest, which was originally schedule to go from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., but organizers announced just before 6 p.m. the airport was at capacity and that the group had to disperse. 

