Purdue graduate Gene Cernan, last astronaut on the moon, dies at 82

INDIANAPOLIS -- Former astronaut Gene Cernan, the last man to walk on the moon and a graduate of Purdue University, died Monday at age 82.

Cernan earned his bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering from Purdue in 1956.

Purdue University President Mitch Daniels released the following statement on Cernan's passing:

"Gene Cernan was a true hero, a pioneer in aviation and, to us, one of the greatest Boilermakers of all time. He will be remembered in the history books as the most recent human to step on the moon. We will remember him as a valued friend and an inspiration to take risks and reach for our goals.”

Cernan was the commander of Apollo 17, which landed on the Moon on Dec. 11, 1972. Since his module left three days later, humanity has not returned to the Moon. Cernan was joined on the surface of the Moon by fellow astronaut Harrison Schmitt. Ronald Evans was also on board Apollo 17, but stayed at the command module.

RELATED| Gene Cernan's Nasa Bio

"Apollo 17 built upon all of the other missions scientifically," Cernan said in 2008. "We had a lunar rover, we were able to cover more ground than most of the other missions. We stayed there a little bit longer. We went to a more challenging unique area in the mountains, to learn something about the history and the origin of the moon itself."

Cernan was one of 12 astronauts to be part of a lunar landing

Apollo 17 was Cernan's third and final space flight. Cernan was also on board Apollo 10 in 1969, which served as a dress rehearsal for the first Moon landing later in 1969.

We are saddened by the loss of retired NASA astronaut Gene Cernan, the last man to walk on the moon. https://t.co/Q9OSdRewI5 pic.twitter.com/gPdFTnXF2C — NASA (@NASA) January 16, 2017

Cernan's family released the following statement about his passing through NASA: