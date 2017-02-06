Purdue offers assistance to students at Saint Joseph College

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Purdue University is offering to help students at Saint Joseph College complete their degrees after school's Board of Trustees voted last Friday to close the Rensselaer campus temporarily following the spring semester.

Saint Joseph College President Robert A. Pastoor said earlier this month that the school would need $100 million to stay open.

According to a letter from Purdue University President Mitch Daniels, the president and provost of Saint Joseph College reached out for assistance on behalf of their students.

"Our thoughts are with the entire Saint Joseph's College community during this challenging time. Please know that we share your deep concern for your students and will assist them in every way possible," said Daniels.

Daniels offered to send a team of Purdue admission, financial aid, and academic advisors to the Rensselaer campus for a day to meet with students individually.

Purdue will also work to provide flexibility in admission requirements and transfer credits, as well as waiving the $60 application fee for affected students.

Daniels said one thing that cannot be guaranteed is on-campus housing for next fall, but the university will help students find off-campus housing.

Around 1,110 students currently attend Saint Joseph which is a private, Catholic liberal arts college.