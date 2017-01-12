Purdue student found dead in dorm, death investigation underway

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – A Purdue University student was found dead in a residence hall Tuesday night and campus police are seeking answers in the student’s death.

The Purdue University Fire Department said they were conducting a fire drill at Hillenbrand Hall around 10:18 p.m. when a resident assistant discovered a locked room while conducting a walk through to ensure everyone had left the building.

Once inside, a male student was believed to be passed out and Purdue University Police was contacted. The student was pronounced dead by first responders at the scene.

The Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office has identified the student, but his name has not been released. The office said the investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of death.

If you have any information on this case, contact the Purdue University Police Department at (765) 494-8221.