Rangeline and City Center Drive closing for 2 weeks for roundabout construction

CARMEL, Ind. -- A popular intersection in Carmel, Indiana is closed for two weeks while construction crews complete a roundabout in the area.

Rangeline Road is closed at City Center Drive. The closure went into effect June 12 at 6 a.m., and will last about 14 days while the interior part of the roundabout is being finished.

While Rangeline Road is closed at the intersection, drivers should use Main Street, Guilford Road, Carmel Drive and Keystone Parkway as detours.

PREVIOUS | Roundabout coming to Rangeline Road & Carmel Drive

This is the latest in a long line of construction projects for Carmel.

In July, the City of Carmel released a list of construction projects planned through 2019. Some of the planned or completed construction includes on the following streets:

Gray Road

96th Street

Range Line Road

116th Street

Guilford Road

Pennsylvania Street

Spring Mill Road

Towne Road

Keystone Parkway

MORE CONSTRUCTION | Carmel officials plan construction projects through fall 2017 | Yep, there are a lot of orange cones out there | Construction on four new Carmel roundabouts starts Monday

Scroll down to see a map of the planned improvements: