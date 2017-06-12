Rangeline and City Center Drive closing for 2 weeks for roundabout construction

Matt McKinney
11:05 AM, Jun 12, 2017
CARMEL, Ind. -- A popular intersection in Carmel, Indiana is closed for two weeks while construction crews complete a roundabout in the area.

Rangeline Road is closed at City Center Drive. The closure went into effect June 12 at 6 a.m., and will last about 14 days while the interior part of the roundabout is being finished.

While Rangeline Road is closed at the intersection, drivers should use Main Street, Guilford Road, Carmel Drive and Keystone Parkway as detours.

This is the latest in a long line of construction projects for Carmel.

In July, the City of Carmel released a list of construction projects planned through 2019. Some of the planned or completed construction includes on the following streets: 

  • Gray Road
  • 96th Street
  • Range Line Road
  • 116th Street
  • Guilford Road
  • Pennsylvania Street
  • Spring Mill Road
  • Towne Road
  • Keystone Parkway

Scroll down to see a map of the planned improvements:

