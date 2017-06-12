Rangeline and City Center Drive closing for 2 weeks for roundabout construction

Mostly Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 73°
CARMEL, Ind. -- A popular intersection in Carmel, Indiana is closed for two weeks while construction crews complete a roundabout in the area.
Rangeline Road is closed at City Center Drive. The closure went into effect June 12 at 6 a.m., and will last about 14 days while the interior part of the roundabout is being finished.
While Rangeline Road is closed at the intersection, drivers should use Main Street, Guilford Road, Carmel Drive and Keystone Parkway as detours.
PREVIOUS | Roundabout coming to Rangeline Road & Carmel Drive
This is the latest in a long line of construction projects for Carmel.
In July, the City of Carmel released a list of construction projects planned through 2019. Some of the planned or completed construction includes on the following streets:
MORE CONSTRUCTION | Carmel officials plan construction projects through fall 2017 | Yep, there are a lot of orange cones out there | Construction on four new Carmel roundabouts starts Monday
Scroll down to see a map of the planned improvements:
There are “numerous” bids for those interested in acquiring Marsh Supermarkets in an auction that began Monday morning in a…
Thunderstorm chances increase Tuesday.
A 2015 letter shows exactly why Christopher Goff, the latest member of the Indiana Supreme Court, began his career in the judicial system.
A popular intersection in Carmel, Indiana is closed for two weeks while construction crews complete a roundabout in the area.
Colts quarterback Andrew Luck spent his Saturday in Columbus, Indiana and Fort Wayne, Indiana for the annual Change the Play Summer Camp.